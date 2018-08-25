× IndyGo receives nearly $1 million federal grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Department of Transportation has sent a $980,000 grant to IndyGo to support the transit system’s purchase of solar power charging stations for its electric bus fleet.

IndyGo will utilize battery powered buses to operate on its Red Line, a 13-mile long route stretching from Broad Ripple to downtown to the University of Indianapolis on dedicated lines.

The Red Line is under construction right now.

Critics of the project maintain that similar battery-powered buses have failed to deliver on promises made to New Mexico and California transit systems.