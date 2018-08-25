× Lightning strikes Westfield home Saturday, firefighting neighbor lives across the street

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield family did not have to go far for help after their house caught on fire Saturday due to a lightning strike.

At around 4:00 p.m. Westifield Fire PIO Matt Birjanic thought a lightning strike hit his house and jolted out of his residence.

He quickly noticed his house was not affected, but the lightning struck his neighbor’s home across the street.

Birjanic advised the residents inside the home to get out and everyone was okay. The strike produced a softball-sized hole and the fire spread from there.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and got the blaze under control. At this time, damage estimates are not known.