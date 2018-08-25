Stormy start to the weekend; more heat and humidity on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of us are waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms this Saturday morning. The thunderstorms are producing gusty winds, heavy rain and a lot of lightning. The system is traveling east around 35 MPH as a warm front lifts northeast over the state.

Most of the activity is going to occur this morning, then become widely scattered through the afternoon.

It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. The southwesterly wind flow, along with peeks of sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger through the evening. However, FOX Futurecast has the area drying out after midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

Be prepared for high heat and humidity as we end the weekend! Temperatures are going to soar into the lower to mid-90s Sunday afternoon with heat indices near 100 degrees!

We will not see relief from the heat until next Wednesday when our next round of thunderstorms moves into the state.