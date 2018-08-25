Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. the San Francisco 49ers in NFL preseason action

Note: Video above will be available when our coverage begins.

The Indianapolis Colts play their third preseason game Saturday, Aug. 25, against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team enters the game 1-1 in the preseason after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The third game of the preseason is typically when the starting unit sees the most action. Some of the team’s top-tier players could stay on the field into the third quarter. The game is also supposed to mark the return of second-year safety Malik Hooker, who missed much of last season after tearing his ACL.

You can watch the game live on FOX59 and FOX59.com in the Indianapolis market. Those outside the Indy market will not be able to access the stream. Online coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

Here’s what to watch for.