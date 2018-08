× Zionsville’s Tommy Fossett wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 1

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Zionsville wide receiver Tommy Fossett won the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week one of the high school football season.

The senior made a one-handed catch for a touchdown as the Eagles took an lead early in their game against Pike.

“I ran my route and the ball was quick, so I kind of just put my hand up to reach for the ball,” Fossett said. “It just stuck to my hand.”