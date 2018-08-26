× Ball State to sell beer at football, basketball games during pilot program

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State fans will be able to drink beer at football and basketball games this season thanks to a one-year pilot program.

The pilot program was developed by campus leaders with an emphasis on safety and responsibility. Beer sales will also be offered at men’s and women’s basketball games on the Ball State campus. As part of the pilot program, the following actions will be implemented:

Scheumann Stadium and Worthen Arena will have designated alcohol-free zones.

All game and event staff management will receive annual alcohol management training.

Patrons will be limited to two drinks purchased per transaction, with the sales cutoff slated for the end of the third quarter for football and women’s basketball and the 10-minute mark of the second half for men’s basketball.

“We have great fans and traditions at Scheumann Stadium, and we wanted to make our game day experience even better,” Ball State Director of Athletics Beth Goetz said.

Ball State also added a brand new video board for football games.

The Cardinals open up the 2018 campaign at home against Central Connecticut State. They then travel to Notre Dame and IU in back-to-back weeks.