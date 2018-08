Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The State Museum is heading to Southeastway Park for Bug Fest, celebrating all things creepy-crawly.

Visitors will have a chance to check out the Cricket Cafe, walk through a butterfly tent, and so much more. Bug Fest is on Sunday, August 26 from 1-5 p.m.

We caught up with naturalist Caitlin Stahl to find out what else attendees can look forward to.