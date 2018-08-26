IN Focus: Carson says ‘standard has been met’ for impeachment proceedings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - With legal pressure mounting on key members of the President Trump's inner circle, some Democrats, including Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), say it's time to start considering the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

"Having a sitting U.S. president listed as an un-indicted co-conspirator, to me, meets the test, meets the standard," said Carson. "I think he's unfit to serve as President... when you have a President who has mud on his hands from his closest cronies, I think it's time to get honest about how we want our democracy to be."

NEW: I asked @RepAndreCarson if he's seen enough to this point to move forward with impeachment proceedings & if he favors that if Dems take back the house? Carson: "Having a sitting US president listed as an un-indicted co-conspirator, to me, meets the test, meets the standard" pic.twitter.com/gS4V6WOHDP — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) August 22, 2018

“I would not support that and I do not believe that a majority of the members of the House would support that," said Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

"I understand it’s something as those close to the president might be indicted and people are talking about, but to-date we don’t have any violations of law being alleged against the President so I think it’s completely premature.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meantime, GOP officials seized on Carson's remarks, trying to tie Carson to incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who is up for re-election this year.

“It’s not surprising that an obstructionist Democrat like Andre Carson supports impeaching President Trump, but since he’s Senator Donnelly’s top surrogate for his re-election campaign, does Donnelly support impeachment as well?" asked GOP spokesman Michael Joyce. "It’s no secret that Democrats are running on a message of resistance to President Trump, and Senator Donnelly has been a reliable vote for Chuck Schumer in resisting every major piece of legislation on the Trump-Pence agenda."

“I’m first and foremost focused on my job serving Hoosiers in the Senate," said Donnelly in a written statement. "I’m closely following the developments in our legal system, and as I’ve said before, Special Counsel Mueller should follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Donnelly's opponent, former State Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN) also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, responding to questions about some of the controversies in the news this week.