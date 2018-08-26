IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers, former Presidents mourn John McCain’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is offering his “deepest sympathies and respect” to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator’s death.

The president’s statement comes after the two Republican leaders maintained a strained relationship since Trump suggested in 2015 the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Trump has frequently criticized McCain for voting against a 2017 plan in the Senate to replace the so-called Obamacare law.

Former President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Arizona Sen. John McCain following the death of his 2008 presidential rival. Obama says despite their differences, they shared a “fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

Former President George W. Bush is calling Arizona Sen. John McCain, his one-time political rival, a “man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.”

Bush says in a statement that McCain was a “public servant in the finest traditions of our country” and is calling him a “friend whom I’ll deeply miss.”

Indiana Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly along with Gov. Eric Holcomb have also tweeted their sympathies.

My statement on the passing of my friend and colleague. pic.twitter.com/FdIzopwhbV — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 26, 2018

READ: Joe's statement on the loss of @SenJohnMcCain: pic.twitter.com/4vyh1sy3le — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) August 26, 2018