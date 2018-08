Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the legal troubles ensnaring the President's inner circle impact the political landscape here in Indiana and across the country?

What about the race for U.S. Senate?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Rob Burgess discuss this week's top stories, including the fallout from the Paul Manafort guilty verdict, the Michael Cohen plea, and the latest news on Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill.