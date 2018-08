× ISP: At least 10 hurt in major crash on I-65 near Whiteland

WHITELAND, Ind. – Indiana State Police report 16 vehicles have been involved in a crash on I-65 south of Whiteland.

The accident has closed all southbound lanes near Whiteland Road, near mile marker 95.

I’m getting reports of 10-15 people injuried. At least one Medical Helicopter has been called to the scene. Expect an extended road closure https://t.co/XDrKT1KwCD — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) August 26, 2018

Officials expect an extended road closure and ask that drivers seek alternate routes if traveling in the area.