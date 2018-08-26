× Police: Two-vehicle crash kills four in Jackson County

CORTLAND, Ind. — Authorities say four people have died from a two-vehicle crash in southern Indiana.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on Indiana 258 in the rural community of Cortland about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Carothers tells The (Seymour) Tribune that additional information about the crash or the identities of those killed wasn’t immediately being released.

Officials haven’t yet said what led up to the crash or whether any other people were in the vehicles.