Report: 4 dead, several shot at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Authorities are responding to a mass shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to a local media report, at least 4 have been killed and there are at least 11 victims. It reportedly happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

Police have described the incident as a mass shooting and are telling people to stay away from the area.

The Jacksonville Landing is a festival market place in downtown Jacksonville.

Police say one suspect is dead at the scene. It’s unknown at this time if there’s a second suspect and searches are being conducted.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018