Report: 4 dead, several shot at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Authorities are responding to a mass shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to a local media report, at least 4 have been killed and there are at least 11 victims. It reportedly happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament.
Police have described the incident as a mass shooting and are telling people to stay away from the area.
The Jacksonville Landing is a festival market place in downtown Jacksonville.
Police say one suspect is dead at the scene. It’s unknown at this time if there’s a second suspect and searches are being conducted.
We will update this story once more information becomes available.