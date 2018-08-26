× Several shot, ‘multiple fatalities’ after mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Authorities are responding to a mass shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to a local media report, at least 4 have been killed and there are at least 11 victims. It reportedly happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

Police have described the incident as a mass shooting and are telling people to stay away from the area.

The Jacksonville Landing is a festival market place in downtown Jacksonville.

Police say one suspect is dead at the scene. Police say after a search, there are no other suspects.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018