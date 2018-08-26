Tracking another stretch of 90s; muggy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a much quieter start to the day compared to Saturday! Skies are mostly clear across central Indiana, but it very warm and humid. Temperatures dropped into the lower to mid-70s this Sunday morning with areas of patchy fog.

There is going to be more dry time today after a soggy start to the weekend. However, there is still a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm with the heat of the day.

Highs in the 90s return this afternoon! Dew points near 70 degrees will create an oppressive atmosphere, especially late in the afternoon. Heat index values could rise above 100 degrees in Indianapolis this afternoon! Be careful if you have outdoor plans today and try to stay hydrated!

The limited rain chances will wind down once the sun sets. The area will become quiet again under a partly cloudy sky. Light fog may by the Monday morning commute as lows drop into the lower 70s.

The heat is going to hang on for the next couple days. Highs will rebound into the 90s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions both days.

Changes will come midweek with our next round of thunderstorms! Temperatures will drop and become more seasonal with highs in the mid-80s by Wednesday.