Tracking relief from the heat

The heat is back!! We hit 90° for the 28th time this year. That's well above the average of 19 for a single year.

The humidity made the heat index temperatures sky rocket into the triple digits. Look at some of these very oppressive peak heat indices from around the area today.

We stay hot and humid tomorrow too. Plan on the Feels Like temperature to be back above 100°.

Don't forget the sunscreen! Not only will the temperatures be high but so will the UV Index.

Rain chances return mid-week. We're not looking at complete washouts on any day though.

Relief from the heat comes by late week. However, the humid air will return for the weekend.