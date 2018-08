× 2 sent to hospital after small plane crashes in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were transported to a local hospital after a small plane crashed in Rush County on Monday.

Dispatch tells FOX59 that the plane crashed into a bean field southeast of Rushville at about 2:05 p.m.

Officers say the two occupants suffered slight injuries in the incident.

The plane was traveling from Virginia to Iowa, according to dispatch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.