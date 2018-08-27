There are a few apps on the market that make saving money fun by turning it into a game. From playing slot machines with weekly giveaways to earning extra cash while you play your favorite games, Rich Demuro checked out how technology is making it easier to save.
Apps that make it fun to save money
-
New features coming to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches in iOS 12
-
Save hundreds of dollars on summer trips
-
Trio of IUPUI grad students working with Carmel, Indianapolis firefighters on windshield app
-
Local hockey deals help you save your money
-
Save money on the latest technology
-
-
7 steps to good online parenting
-
Comparing movie theater subscription services
-
Colts linebacker Najee Goode develops app that allows fans to snag celebrity style
-
Massive back-to-school sale in Hamilton County offers up to 75% off
-
With prices on the rise, here’s how to save money on gas
-
-
City leaders push for more technology for IMPD
-
Andrew Luck ‘excited, nervous’ for return against Seattle
-
Here’s how to enjoy Sun King’s upcoming craft beer festival and save some money