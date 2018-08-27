× Feds: Men tried to sell guns stolen during Cloverdale gun store burglary

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – Federal authorities announced the arrests of two people accused of trying to sell guns stolen during a July burglary in Cloverdale.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, Terry W. Morris II, 18, Cloverdale, and Austin G. Greene, 19, Bedford, were arrested last week. Both are charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

On July 31, 2018, Cloverdale police contacted the ATF after someone stole more than 30 firearms from Guy’s Gun Locker.

Federal authorities said law enforcement quickly discovered that Greene and Morris were in possession of some of the stolen firearms and initiated undercover gun purchases from both men. In each case, the guns had been stolen in the gun store burglary, federal investigators said.

The ATF and Cloverdale police are still investigating the theft.

Morris and Greene each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Both remain in the custody of the United States Marshals’ Service.