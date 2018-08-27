Festiv-Ale Fundraiser 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer and wine lovers, get excited! Victory Field, in downtown Indy, will host the 2018 Festiv-Ale Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event go to the Indiana chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets start at $40. It includes food and drink from various local restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Festiv-Ale will be held Saturday, September 22nd.