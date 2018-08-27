× Hottest in 3 weeks; storms not to return until midweek!

We are off to a muggy, steamy start this Monday morning! Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are hovering in the middle 70’s. Another very hot and humid day is dialed in, along with remaining rain-free. This hot dome is now in place and will hold through midday Wednesday. The heat index will be pushing the lower 100’s, making for some very uncomfortable conditions this afternoon. No heat advisory in place but many counties west of Indiana are currently under heat advisories and warnings! Sunday’s high of 90°, was the hottest in 3 weeks (August 6th)!

More heat coming tomorrow (Tuesday) before the pattern begins to break with a cold front on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Rain may be heavy, possibly, severe along and ahead of the front before a pullback in temperatures for Thursday and Friday.