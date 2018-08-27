× Hottest spell in over three weeks; Relief still more than a day away

HOT AND HUMID Summer heat and humidity has made a comeback here and across much of the eastern U.S. The hot dome has returned and will linger early in the work week. With the return of the upper-level high pressure, we reached the 90-degree mark for the 29th time this year Monday. Many are temperatures reached and exceeded the 90-degree mark Monday, the warmest for this date in 5 years.

The 29th 90-degree days ties for 29th most to date. ONLY 28% of the years on record have ever produced this many 90-degree days (41 out of 147 years).

The peak heat index of 102° on Sunday was the highest here since July 5th. The humidity levels remain high Monday, but a small victory today as the heat index is running 4 to 7-degree lower than Sunday.

MID-WEEK CHANGES

We will remain quite hot and humid through Wednesday with relief coming from an approaching front Wednesday afternoon. Behind this front the heat eases and breaks but not entirely extinguished.