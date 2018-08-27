× Man dies after getting hit while crossing road on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after getting hit while crossing the road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at 46th Street and Woodland Drive. Police tell us the person was wearing dark clothing and crossing the road in an unlit section of the street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 46th Street struck him.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.