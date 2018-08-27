New restaurant opens in Fall Creek Place

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two restaurants have failed in one space. Will the newest one break the streak? Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is now open in Fall Creek Place. Sherman visited to see how they're different from what came before it.
