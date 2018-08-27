Police search for shooter after man murdered on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the apartment complex off Township Line Road and West 86th Street shortly after midnight on a report of numerous shots fired. When they arrived to the 8200 block of Lenox Lane, they found an adult male suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that all parties involved in the shooting are connected in some way, and that this was a targeted shooting. They don’t believe that the public is in danger.

Police have a description of a vehicle that fled the shooting after plowing into a brick wall of a carport near the crime scene. They add that the vehicle might have glass missing from one or more windows due to possible bullet spray. Police have a description of the vehicle, but they are not releasing that info at this time.

IMPD says this is the 102nd murder thus far in 2018.