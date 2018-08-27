× Thieves target 2 cell phone stores owned by same man on same day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two cell phone stores owned by the same person in Indianapolis were targeted on the same day.

Saad Shauket says he found broken windows on Saturday at one of his Twin Wireless stores on Lafayette Road. But the thieves weren’t able to get to the counter.

Just two hours later, suspects got inside at a second location along Moeller Road, and they cleaned out the store, taking cash and all the cell phones.

“It made me feel really angry, I have kids and this is all what I have these are both my stores this is all that I do, I was angry,” Shauket said.

Police don’t know if the same people targeted both stores. Surveillance video from the burglary has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.