VIDEO: Thief causes over $1,000 in damages after breaking into Indy salon to steal $30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—A thief is caught on camera smashing into a small business.

“I was pretty ticked,” said Valerie Ellis, owner of A Sign of the Tymes Salon and Boutique.

Surveillance video shows a person throwing a concrete block through the front door of the north side boutique around 4 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe that nobody would do anything. I’ve just never had a problem here,” said Ellis.

The entire crime took less than 30 seconds. Once the concrete breaks the door, surveillance video shows the thief reach in and unlock it. The thief goes behind the counter and straight for the cash box.

“I felt like he knew exactly what he was doing,” said Ellis.

Ellis says the thief only got away with $30.

“I would have rather given the guy the $30 bucks to not destroy my place, come on! It’s disheartening,” said Ellis.

Ellis wants this stranger to realize he didn’t steal from a place; he stole from a person. “He stole from a single sole parent just trying to make a living and trying to take care of her family and have a place for people to come and work.”

The front door of the shop is now boarded up. The repair bill is expected to be around $1,000 for the broken door and damaged floors. Ellis admits the thief stole a bit of her sense of security, but she refuses to leave the place she considers her second home.

“I’m just annoyed that people think it’s okay to inflict themselves and not even have the regard for the effect that they have on the lives of other people. It really bothers me,” said Ellis.

If you know anything that could track down tis thief, call Crime Stoppers are 317-262-TIPS.