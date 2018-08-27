Work progressing slowly along 96th and Keystone Avenue

CARMEL, Ind. — The work has been slow and the traffic through the area has been slower, but the half-way point of the 96th and Keystone Avenue construction project is drawing near.

Drivers have been navigating around the orange barrels since the early part of 2018, even though some preliminary work had been started in 2017.

Carmel city officials expect to wrap up this years work in November before the winter season arrives. This should help drivers navigate a bit better in the area even though work will continue in 2019 and beyond with a new overpass of Keystone Avenue which will be constructed over a diamond interchange on 96th.