1 dead, 1 injured after car collides with oncoming traffic on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died Tuesday in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police say a sedan was traveling westbound on 30th Street near Mitthoeffer Road when a dump truck was going eastbound. The sedan crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the dump truck.

The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck was taken for a blood draw, which is standard in fatal crashes. Investigators are looking into why the sedan went into oncoming traffic.