× ‘American Pickers’ returning to Indiana in search of Hoosiers’ rare finds

They’re coming back.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from History Channel’s “American Pickers” will return to Indiana in October as they look for unusual items from Hoosiers.

The show focuses on antique “picking” and follows the pair as they hunt for rare and valuable items. Their production company said they’re looking for “extraordinary items” and the “fascinating tales” behind them. They’ll also visit Kentucky.

The show debuted in 2010 and has run for 19 seasons.

If you’re interested in participating in the show, call 855-OLD-RUST or 855-653-7878. You can also email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

They’re looking for private collections only, meaning no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.