Anderson man accused in shooting while supposed to be working for city’s parks department

ANDERSON, Ind. - A now terminated Anderson city employee is accused of shooting someone while he was supposed to be on duty.

Investigators said Raymond Bernard Johnson, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful gambling. At last check, police were still looking for him.

According to court documents, police were called to the area of 21st and Arrow Ave. Friday for shots fired and found shell casings.

They learned a shooting victim had arrived to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. That man told police he didn't want to get the person in trouble who shot him, but said he, another person and Johnson were shooting dice while Johnson was on his lunch break from the park's department.

"There was a dispute over the money and who won the money that led to a confrontation which led to a gun being pulled and the victim being shot," Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.

According to the court documents, the victim said he started punching Johnson in the face after he tore a $20 bill into two pieces. He went on the state "...stated that Raymond walked away to his City of Anderson Work Truck and then said his silver van, came back, approached him, shot him in his legs" and left, the court document states.

He and Johnson had been close friends since he was 13 years old.

"I don't know how this can happen to be honest with you. I mean I suppose it can happen anywhere, but why does someone who's working have the free time to go engage in a dice game? It doesn't even make any sense to me. Surely somebody must have known what was going on," Cummings said. "I would say that maybe supervisory issues need to be tightened up a little bit with the parks department."

According to court documents, it was confirmed Johnson was on duty for the parks department at the same time police were called for shots fired.

"He went back to work after the shooting, clocked out, told his supervisors that he had a problem he had to deal with," Cummings said.

Police said he was a temporary city employee who was terminated after the shooting.

"You know I hear a lot of crazy things in this business, but that's really bizarre," Cummings said. "I don't know why, shouldn't maybe somebody know where he was at or what he was doing? And what's he doing with a gun at work and what's he doing shooting dice when he's supposed to be working? And nobody knows about that, it all seems pretty bizarre."