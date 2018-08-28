× Bird, Lime set to bring electric scooters back to Indianapolis next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Electric scooters are returning to Indianapolis next week.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (BNS) approved Bird and Lime scooters to return to the Circle City on Sept. 4.

“We believe a growing, thriving City should have a variety of transportation options for residents and will continue to work with Bird, Lime, and any other companies that choose to do business in Indianapolis,” said Brian Madison, Director of Business and Neighborhood Services.

On July 16, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved rules and other regulations for the dockless electric scooters. Prior to that, Bird and Lime brought hundreds of scooters to the city, and then had to pull them as officials worked out the regulations.

City officials remind riders that the scooters aren’t allowed on sidewalks, trails like the Cultural and Monon, the Canal Walkway or in White River State Park.

The scooters must be upright and leave at least four feet of unobstructed passageway when parked.

Both companies charge users $1 per ride, plus 15 cents per minute.

Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar report Bird is planning to operate as many as 6,000 scooters, which is 10 times the amount it had a few months ago.