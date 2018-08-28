Cold front to bring brief relief from heat to central Indiana

It reached 91° in Indianapolis Tuesday, making it the third consecutive day with the high temperature reaching at least 90°. That is considered a “heat wave” in central Indiana, which makes this the 6th heat wave of the year.

This is the 2nd warmest Aug 26-28 on record for Indianapolis.

1948 – 82.7° 2018 – 82° 1983 – 81.5° 2013/1973 – 81.2°

There is some relief on the way, but it will be brief. A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday evening/Thursday morning.

Before the relief arrives we will have two rounds of rain to central Indiana. The first wave will come from a decaying line of showers and thunderstorms – ongoing in Iowa Tuesday evening. The line should arrive in the Indianapolis metro between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The second wave will be during the afternoon after the atmosphere recharges with heat and humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop from 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Once the cold front passes, drier and cooler air comes in. Highs will be in the upper 70°s to around 80° Thursday afternoon.

It isn’t time to put away your summer clothes just yet. Medium-range computer models suggest another upper-level “hot dome” will return to the Ohio River Valley for the end of the weekend, through Labor Day and for several days following. That means temperatures in upper 80°s and lower 90°s with heat indices in middle 90°s to around 100°. Stay tuned!