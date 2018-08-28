Looking to give nursing a shot? On Wednesday, August 29th, the St. Vincent Indianapolis campus will host the 'Come Explore Nursing' event. They are partnering with Marian University's nursing program. Anyone with an interest in pursuing a nursing career can stop by!
Come Explore Nursing
-
Colts unveil new lactation suite to support breastfeeding moms at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
State cites Anderson nursing home after resident suffers heat exhaustion
-
Former Ball Memorial Hospital nurse arrested, accused of stealing opioids
-
78-year-old woman robbed outside nursing home on Indy’s east side
-
Breastfeeding mom puts cloth over her face after being told to cover up
-
-
Last living munchkin from ‘Wizard of Oz’ dies at 98
-
Elderly men escape from nursing home, attempt to attend world’s largest heavy metal music festival
-
Wisconsin dad ‘breastfeeds’ newborn when sick mom can’t
-
Model walks the runway while breastfeeding
-
Government warns about nursing homes pushing this pill on the elderly
-
-
92-year-old woman accused of killing son who wanted to put her in nursing home
-
Virginia baby kidnapped at knifepoint found safe, father arrested
-
Muncie nurse accused of giving patient pain meds before sexually assaulting her several times