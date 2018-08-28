× Greencastle school closed Tuesday because of mold concerns

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – A school in Greencastle canceled classes for Tuesday because of mold.

Tzouanakis Intermediate School sent out an announcement overnight, saying 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students should stay home. The school cited “air quality concerns” as the reason.

According to the Greencastle Banner-Graphic, the school board met last night and discussed mold issues in the building.

Sometime during that conversation, the school board president reportedly said they had not appropriately measured the mold levels, and that while they believe the school was operating within safe mold limits, they did not know what level that was.

The Greencastle Banner-Graphic says the facility installed a new air conditioning unit earlier this year, and since then, there has been noticeable humidity within the facility, which could lead to a bigger problem.

The custodians recently noticed visible mold within the school, and because of that, administrators have decided it`s not safe for students to be in class until they know more about what is going on.

A third party contractor will be coming in to test the school`s mold levels, but that will take a few days.

The Greencastle Banner-Graphic reports that the superintendent will send out a plan with the schedule for the rest of the week sometime on Tuesday.

The Greencastle school district says if you need a place to take your kids today, they will be offering child care at the McAnally Center next to Greencastle High School.

You can drop children off on the east side of the building closest to the gym after 8 a.m. and pick them up at or after 3:30 p.m. Students can take their normal bus home.