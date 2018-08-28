× Hardee’s to unleash mini-donuts flavored like ‘Froot Loops’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hardee’s has decided to get into the cereal industry by way of another breakfast favorite, mini-donuts.

For a limited time starting Wednesday, the chain is teaming up with Froot Loops to bring a splash of 90’s nostalgia.

The best part is the donuts will reportedly taste just like Froot Loops. They will be available in five colors; red, blue, green, purple and yellow.

