× Health officials warn of high E. coli levels in Fall Creek at Geist Park

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – You’ll want to stay out of Fall Creek at Geist Park. The Hamilton County Health Department reports the E. coli levels are “unsatisfactory.”

The health department takes samples from 21 different areas once a month. The water sampled this month at Fall Creek showed more than three times the amount of E. coli compared to the sample taken in July.

In fact, the sample tested at its highest E. coli level since May 2014.

The area isn’t closed, but officials recommend residents monitor the water in their area each month on the government’s website.

High levels of E. coli in water means the water has been affected by bacteria found in waste. Contact with the contaminated water can cause stomach illness, skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurologic, and wound infections.