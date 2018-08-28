× IMPD looking for missing man last seen in January

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help locating a man who’s been missing since January.

According to IMPD, 52-year-old Jeffery Gillard was last seen on Jan. 20, 2018. He is homeless and had been staying at Wheeler Mission, police said.

He’s about 6’2” and 250 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).