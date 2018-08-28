× K-9 helps Plainfield police locate large amount of drugs, rifle and paraphernalia at hotel

PLAINDFIELD, Ind. – A K-9 officer helped the Plainfield Police Department locate a large amount of drugs at a motel Tuesday.

Officers say they were working interdiction at the Budget Inn on Gateway Drive when their K-9 partner Jocko indicated the presence of a narcotic in a room.

Police began a search of the room after the occupant gave consent, during which officers say they located the drugs, along with a rifle, cash and paraphernalia.

The occupant of the room was arrested without incident and all items were seized. The suspect’s name was not released by the department.

“Plainfield PD’s K-9 program is a great tool we are utilizing to help keep the community safe,” said police in a press release.