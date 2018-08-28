New report shows hunger rates for families increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A new national report says almost twenty percent of American families with kids can’t put food on the table. It’s a staggering number that food availability experts here in central Indiana say comes as no surprise to them.

The report, put out by the Food Research and Action Center, a national non-profit organization, said one in five Indiana families with kids struggle to put food on the table.

On Tuesday, Daniel Pfeiffer got his spot in the Gleaners Food Bank line early. He’s just one of around 300 people to wind their way through here Tuesday.

“Ultimately, I think places like this are a real benefit to people,” said Pfeiffer. He and his two-year-old son Esirus, are not alone.

“There is hunger in every county, a meal gap in every county, in the state of Indiana,” said Gleaners’ Sarah Estell, who sees the need every day, mostly in parents and grandparents.

“And those two groups are crossing more and more because there are a lot of grandparents raising grandchildren these days,” said Estell.

Despite the drumbeat from Washington touting a thriving economy, experts don’t believe everyone is feeling the boom.

“Even though the economy has been improving, it’s not improving across the board for everybody,” said Estell.

According to the report, Indiana comes in at number 20 for the worst food hardship rate in the country. Experts said even with more people working, many can only find part time jobs. As a result, they’re making too much money to get federal help, but not quite enough to get by on their own.

“There’s nothing more stressful than knowing that at the end of the night you gotta (sic) put your child to bed and that child is asking you, you know, if he’s hungry,” said Pfeiffer.

If you’d like to volunteer for Gleaners, you can get more information on their website.