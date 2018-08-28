× Ohio police search for 4 missing children believed to be in danger

LIMA, Ohio – Police in Ohio are searching for four missing children who they believe are in danger.

Police believe they were taken by their non-custodial parent, Marianne L. Merritt. They say she is headed to Florida with her boyfriend Charles Perkins in a 2000 Chrysler Voyager dark blue in color with a white passenger door and Ohio plate FMQ3175.

Merritt, 40, is a white female, 5’5”, 210 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Perkins, 39, is , 5’5”, 164 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is abusive toward the children.

Below is information about the missing children:

Damara Croley is a 13-year-old white female. She is 5’3” and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley is a 12-year-old white male. He is 5’01” and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson is a 9-year-old white female. She is 4’5” and180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson is an 8-year-old white male. He is 4’05” and 111 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Police are warning everyone in all states from Ohio to Florida to be on the lookout for the missing children.