× One more 90° day before storms arrive tomorrow!

More heat and humidity on the way today, as sunshine holds and storm chances remain well north of the state. Another 90-degree day on tap, marking our 30th of this summer (seasonal average: 19) before storms arrive on Wednesday! A steady, southwest breeze this afternoon will add some relief while working outdoors but the heat index, at times, will near 100-degrees.

Storms will begin to gather and drop south tomorrow morning and through the afternoon! Some storms could produce stronger gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning but severe storms should be held to a minimum. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 1″ in spots with most ending a little after midnight.

Slightly cooler air settles back in on Thursday, along with lower humidity, marking the “pick of the week” and a nice end to workweek! Spotty storms begin to creep in on Saturday afternoon and through Sunday, with gaps of dry time in between. For now, the European computer models are showing only a 30% chance both days, while the GFS is a bit more robust with its rain chances both days. Expect more updates in the days ahead!