Police arrest man accused of stealing truck, leading officers on chase in Johnson County

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police apprehended a man in a stolen vehicle following a chase in Johnson County Tuesday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home on Brooks Bend, where the homeowner said his GMC Sierra pickup truck was missing. The man told the deputy that the garage door had been left open with the keys still in the vehicle.

The man realized the truck was missing around 6 a.m. He recalled hearing his dog barking around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers contacted OnStar, who located the truck in Marion County. Dispatchers said the truck was stopped at County Line Road and Madison Avenue near Lowe’s.

Officers responding to the area found the truck and said Michael E. Hall, 46, was inside. He took off east on County Line Road and then went south on Madison Avenue. Hall continued to evade police as he drove on Main Street.

Police said Hall drove across the center line on Main Street where a Greenwood police cruiser had been parked as other officers pursued with their cars’ emergency lights and sirens activated. Hall turned into the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts and then went east onto Faith Street.

The truck turn onto Victory Avenue, then onto Main Street, and then north onto Meridian Oaks Drive. He hit the median while passing another vehicle and then ended up on State Road 135, where he crossed into oncoming traffic and stopped the truck.

Hall got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but police apprehended him. He was booked on charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement.