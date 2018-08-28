× RECIPE: Ocean Prime Ahi Tuna

7 oz. Tuna

1 Tbsp. Oil, blended

½ tsp. Togarshi spice

1 tsp. Kosher salt

¼ Mango, diced

¼ Avocado, cubed

4 Grape tomatoes cut in half

8 ¼ moon, ¼ thick slices cucumber

8 pieces Daikon Radish Sprout diced

2 Sprigs cilantro diced

¼ cup Lettuce, Arcadia Mix

4 Tbsp. Sweet and Spicy Soy Vinaigrette

1 tsp. Lime juice

½ oz. Candied cashews crushed

½ tsp. Black and white sesame seeds

Rub tuna with blended oil, season with Togarashi and salt

Cook to desired temperature

Cut tuna in half, seasoning the cut sides with kosher salt

In a mixing bowl, place mango, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, lettuce, 1 Tbsp. vinaigrette and lime juice. Toss gently.

Place tuna in the center of the plate, one piece standing up and one piece on its side. Build the salad behind the tuna. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette and garnish with sesame seeds and crushed cashews