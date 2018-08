× Residence halls, other buildings at IU impacted by power outage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University says several residence halls and other buildings on campus are dealing with power outages.

The university said on Twitter their facility operations crews are working with Duke Energy to restore power.

At this time, there’s no estimated time for power to be restored.

IU Bloomington Alert! IU authorities are responding to power outages on campus involving several residence halls and other buildings. More details in email. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) August 28, 2018