UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested, 2 others on the loose after Speedway gas station robbery

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A juvenile was arrested and police are searching for two other suspects after a gas station robbery in Speedway.

Police were first called to the Speedway gas station on 16th Street across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway administration building around 3 a.m. on a robbery report.

It was determined that three suspects robbed the Speedway gas station across the street. One was armed with a handgun.

Shortly thereafter, officers spotted the suspects in a stolen vehicle, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended about a mile away near Lynhurst Drive and 16th Street, and a 16-year-old male was taken into custody. He was charged with robbery and transported to a juvenile detention center.

The two other suspects got away. Police say the vehicle they were in was stolen.