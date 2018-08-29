× Charges filed against 5th suspect in Madison County double murder investigation

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police announced an additional arrest in connection with a double murder investigation.

A fifth suspect, David Roberts, 37, listed as homeless, now faces a murder charge in Trinity Parker’s death.

The body of David Lamar Phillips II was found at a nature preserve on the east side of Anderson around 9 a.m. on Aug. 13. Deputies were looking for evidence in a different case when they discovered the remains. A second body, identified as Parker, was found in southern Grant County. Police say the deaths are connected.

Police initially arrested four people: Taylor Wheeler, Jordan Zirkle, Brittney Vontress and Daniel Jones.

Roberts’ arrest specifically involves Parker’s case. Investigators say Roberts had knowledge that Parker was going to be killed and allege he took part in helping the killer locate her.

In addition to the arrest, Zirkle was charged with a second murder count in the investigation. He was previously charged with murder in Phillips’ death, but detectives say he admitted to being present for Parker’s death and playing a role in her murder.

Witnesses say Jones was the trigger man, but he claimed in a jail interview that he wasn’t the killer, and wouldn’t give up the identity of who was.