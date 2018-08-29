Does It Work: Reheatza

Whether it's pizza from your favorite restaurant or your favorite fast food fries, if you reheat them, they're never the same. The Reheatza promises to be a fast and easy way to get them perfectly crisp. Sherman put it to the test.
