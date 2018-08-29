Facebook video of young children smoking marijuana leads to arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two women were arrested on child abuse charges after a Facebook video showed multiple young children smoking what appeared to be an illegal substance provided by the women.

Michaela Pearson and Candice Little are each charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The children were 2 and 3 years old and 18 months old, according to arrest warrants.

Officials believe Pearson and Little caused and encouraged the children to smoke marijuana.

The children were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated. Pearson and Little are being held on $150,000 secured bonds.