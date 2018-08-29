× Indy teen sentenced to 62 years for arson, manslaughter of adoptive father

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis teen who set fire to his family’s home, killing one of his adoptive fathers, has been sentenced to a total of 62 years in prison.

Jordan Marin-Doan was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to arson resulting in serious bodily injury, voluntary manslaughter, and auto theft.

According to court documents, Jordan started the fire while his two adoptive fathers and two young siblings slept last November. The then-16-year-old told police that he poured gasoline on the stairs and used a lighter to ignite it, then ran as the fire spread.

As the blaze grew, family says one of fathers, Jason Doan, broke a window and lifted his husband and two children out to safety. Sadly, Jason wasn’t able to make it out himself.

Jordan was later taken into custody, originally charged with murder.

The Doan family told police Jordan had threatened to kill everyone in the home several times before that night. According to the court documents, he told officers he wanted to get a cell next to his biological dad in prison.

FOX59 sat down with the Doan family after the fire. They said Jason sacrificed his own life to save theirs. Had he survived, they believe that he would forgive his adopted son.

“That is how big his heart is. He could forgive him and take him back into his home and continue raising him,” said Jason’s cousin, Lindsey Lawrence.